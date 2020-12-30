Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,149.86

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,149.86 and traded as high as $1,188.00. Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) shares last traded at $1,167.50, with a volume of 920,568 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.22 ($11.45).

The stock has a market cap of £8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 43.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,149.86.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

