Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 2.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 2,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on FECCF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Frontera Energy from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

