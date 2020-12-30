FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to announce $176.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $179.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSKR. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 860,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,759. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

