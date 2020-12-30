FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to announce $176.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $179.28 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSKR. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 860,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,759. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit