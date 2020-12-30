FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

