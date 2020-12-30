FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
NASDAQ FCEL opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
