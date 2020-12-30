Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.85

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 22394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

FJTSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

