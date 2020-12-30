Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

FLGT stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

