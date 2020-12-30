FunFair (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $26.80 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

