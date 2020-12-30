FUTURAX Trading Down 26.3% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 97.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,749.58 and $2,508.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040499 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020168 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002536 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003466 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

