Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

