GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

