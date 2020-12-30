Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 4th (OTCMKTS:GNPKU)

Genesis Park Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 4th. Genesis Park Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Genesis Park Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNPKU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

There is no company description available for Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

