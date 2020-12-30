Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.17. Gevo shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 32,836 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

