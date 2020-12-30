GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

