Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 53,624 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPLA opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPLA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter worth $621,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.