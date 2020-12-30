Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 53,624 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35.
- On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.
Shares of NYSE:RPLA opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.
About Replay Acquisition
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
