Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Hits $114.91 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $396,011.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $76.37 or 0.00263692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

