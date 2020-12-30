GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.58 per share for the year.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,917.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,434 shares of company stock worth $11,935,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

