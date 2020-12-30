Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NYSE GORO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 2.07. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

