Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 684,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,125,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

