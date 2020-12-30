(GOLD.V) (CVE:GOLD) Trading Up ∞

(GOLD.V) (CVE:GOLD)’s share price was up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 105,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 156,811 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90.

(GOLD.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOLD)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for (GOLD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GOLD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.