(GOLD.V) (CVE:GOLD) Trading Up ∞

(GOLD.V) (CVE:GOLD)’s share price was up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 105,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 156,811 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

