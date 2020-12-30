Goldcoin Trading Up 523.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 144.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 523.3% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $8,098.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00443567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

