GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.58. 2,113,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,126,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

