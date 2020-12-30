Gossipcoin (GOSS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,499.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $42,854.20 and approximately $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00131586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00577267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00158566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050967 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

