Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

