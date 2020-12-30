Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

GPK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 55,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 410,817 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

