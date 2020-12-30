Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.