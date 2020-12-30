Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

