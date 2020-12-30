Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.