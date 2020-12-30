Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.67 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,629 shares of company stock worth $3,163,731. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

