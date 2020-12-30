Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.43 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day moving average is $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

