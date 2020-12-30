Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

