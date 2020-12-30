Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,511 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.