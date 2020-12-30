GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% This Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00276821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.01941629 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

