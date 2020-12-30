GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Trading 26.7% Higher

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $28.75. 3,841,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,124,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

GP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57.

GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NYSE:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit