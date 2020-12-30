GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Trading 26.7% Higher

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $28.75. 3,841,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,124,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

GP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57.

GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

