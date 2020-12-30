Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $795.00

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 795 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 781.80 ($10.21), with a volume of 29983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.99).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 764.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 703.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.89 million and a P/E ratio of -91.76.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 72,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £526,342.74 ($687,670.16).

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

