Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of GO opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $470,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,238 shares of company stock valued at $29,261,613 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

