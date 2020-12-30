GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 167,358 shares changing hands.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.