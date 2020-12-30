Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.90. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 12,899 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway by 436.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.