Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.13. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 282,010 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNRG. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

