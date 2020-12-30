Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

