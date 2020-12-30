HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.