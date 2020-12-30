HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00587735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00159015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00306010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051283 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

