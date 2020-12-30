Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (BATS:LVUS) Trading Down 0%

Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (BATS:LVUS)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.