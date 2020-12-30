Head-To-Head Analysis: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) vs. Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -23.46%

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A N/A -$44.67 million ($0.50) -20.98 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$16.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.76%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Risk and Volatility

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats SilverCrest Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

