Head-To-Head Comparison: Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) vs. Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Network-1 Technologies and Liberty Tax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77%

Risk & Volatility

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Liberty Tax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 26.56 -$1.79 million N/A N/A Liberty Tax $132.55 million 3.34 -$2.16 million $0.63 43.40

Network-1 Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Network-1 Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

