Head-To-Head Contrast: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.72 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 6.74 $17.93 million $0.88 44.14

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 3 0 2.50

LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats AIT Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

