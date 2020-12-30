Head to Head Review: EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) vs. The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZTD and The Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 9.20 $3.70 billion $2.72 19.32

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Risk and Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and The Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A The Charles Schwab 29.80% 14.02% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EZTD and The Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A The Charles Schwab 0 6 7 0 2.54

The Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $46.54, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than EZTD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats EZTD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

