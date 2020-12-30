Head to Head Review: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inovalon alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inovalon and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% RESAAS Services -595.44% -328.67% -196.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 4.36 $7.78 million $0.41 43.98 RESAAS Services $610,000.00 44.09 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Inovalon beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.