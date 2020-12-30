Head to Head Survey: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) vs. Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 83.83, meaning that its share price is 8,283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Frontline 38.35% 34.28% 13.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Frontline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontline $957.32 million 1.29 $139.97 million $0.82 7.60

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Britannia Bulk and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 2 4 1 0 1.86

Frontline has a consensus target price of $7.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

