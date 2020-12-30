Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.10 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $210.29 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,011,778 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

