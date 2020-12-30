Helix Hits Market Cap of $189,208.23 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $189,208.23 and approximately $60.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00140112 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,819,159 coins and its circulating supply is 30,683,352 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.